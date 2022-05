252 Bedford Street SE, Minneapolis, was the first house Lisl and Win designed. Built in 1938—the same year the Closes started their practice and the year they were married—for Ray Faulkner, E. Ziegfeld and G. Hill for $7,643, the Faulkner house is also known as the Lippincott house. Just across the street is a famous neighbor: the 1934 Willey House by Frank Lloyd Wright. Photo by Tom Trow.