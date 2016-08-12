Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
Composer and podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway hangs guitars and a bass from wall-mounts in his Echo Park home to conserve space.