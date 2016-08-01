For over 20 years, Aguirre Design owner Mauricio Aguirre has designed and crafted high-quality, custom-made contemporary furnishings in the United States and abroad. Each piece is made to order with an unparalleled attention to detail and a unique aesthetic that has been praised by top interior designers, architects, and private clients. Using a combination of high-end materials—such as exotic woods, metals, and stone—that are sourced from around the world, Aguirre creates luxurious tables, seating, and other furniture meet his clients exact specifications and his own exacting standards. In addition to company’s collection of handcrafted products, Aguirre Design also works on one-of-a-kind custom furniture, collaborating with clients from concept to completion. Based in downtown New York City, Aguirre Design is a family business with a team of highly-skilled craftsmen who bring each piece to life with a passion for beauty and quality that is evident in even the smallest unseen details. For Mauricio Aguirre and his team, extraordinary design and impeccable work are at the heart of every item they create.
XL BAMBOO AND STEEL COFFEE TABLE Extra large custom made coffee table with high gloss finished bamboo and a blackened steel insert runner. Top mounted on flat blackened steel angle pedestals. For more Info: http://bit.ly/18NRjBx
WAVE BENCH The shapely Wave bench makes a statement in any space. Crafted of bamboo with a high gloss finish, the striking seat is mounted on a sleek antiqued steel base.
MADISON COFFEE TABLE An X-shaped base of polished stainless steel gives the handcrafted Madison coffee table a sleek and modern look. The ¼”-thick bamboo top has a matte finish and is inset with an eye-catching runner of blackened steel.
PARCHMENT NIGHTSTAND Crafted of Maple and enhanced with a dark stain, the Parchment nightstand combines classic style with modern lines. It features a parchment-wrapped drawer and a flush brass handle with antique finish.
FLOYD CONSOLE Minimalist console with walnut slab top finished in oil. Top is mounted on two blackened steel pedestals.
TAO CONSOLE Modern console with sand blasted oak top finished in dark stain. Top is mounted on two absolute black granite pedestals with a high gloss imperial red stretcher.
MALTA DINING TABLE The handcrafted Malta dining table combines industrial edge with natural beauty. The matte-finished bamboo table top has astriking blackened-steel runner insert and is mounted on two blackened-steel pedestal legs.
VALENTINE DINING TABLE Modern dining table with Bamboo top and a blackened steel insert. The Valentine table reflects elegance in a simple form. Top is mounted on two rift oak pedestals. All finished In dark stain with satin finish
SALOME DINING TABLE The Salome dining table mixes refinement and natural beauty. The top, handcrafted of vertical cut bamboo and finished in dark tobacco stain, is mounted on two brass pedestals with symmetrical detailed cut outs.
BERLINER COFFEE TABLE Rustic yet refined the Berliner coffee table is handcrafted with two uneven Maple slabs. It also features two stainless steel inserts for balanced contrast. Top rests on two solid Maple pedestals. Table is hand-finished in a light gray stain.
