AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
The expansive sliding glass doors in the main living area frame panoramic garden views. The deep timber extensions around the windows can now be used as bench-style seating to bring the family out into the garden, while the top eaves serve as shades to reduce heat from the strong sun exposure.
The original extension blocked airflow and sunlight into the house, which resulted in dark, cramped living spaces. By adding three massive sliding doors to open up the garden-facing wall of the house, Ong has made the interiors look and feel brighter and more spacious.
The owners wanted to improve the connection between the interiors and the outdoor garden.
The addition includes two individual office spaces, a conference room, a studio, a bathroom, and storage space. An operable wall divides the main space as needed.
Wood ceilings extend out, further strengthening the indoor/outdoor connection.
Unlike its solid front, the back of Creekbluff Studio opens to the outdoors with large windows, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and a patio tucked between tree canopies which overlook the nearby creek.
The entry features a custom-made floating bench. Hooks were added for convenience, as the mudroom would be the main point of entry after a day spent on the slopes.
The home is made up of four gabled forms: the main house—with an attached master bedroom suite in its own distinct volume (on the left)—an artist studio, and an attached three-car garage.
The home backs on Tahoe National Forest, so the surrounding nature that forms the backyard view will remain unchanged. Concrete slabs with a decorative pebble border form the outside terrace, and the separate structure holds the homeowner's art studio.
A peek into the master bath.
The master suite is on the ground floor and accessed via a home office. The pendant light over the bed is a commissioned custom fabrication by Stephen White made from dowels and rice paper. "We didn’t know exactly what we were going to get until it arrived," explained Haines, "but it is spectacular."
The girls' bedroom was designed for sleepovers and contains four full-size bunk beds and a banquette with a single-size mattress, all custom-designed by ABD Studio.
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
The mudroom is an essential stop for the family after skiing and other outdoor excursions. Lockers provide neat storage for all their gear.
The laundry room is simple and efficient.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
For the kitchen, the homeowner didn’t want a lot of closed cabinetry. So while the island features plenty of concealed storage space, she was excited to have open shelves to display a selection of beautiful pieces from her collection.
The table was designed to patina with age.
The decor is a balance of custom fabrications and vintage finds from all over the world. The living room features a custom-made sofa, daybed, and coffee table paired with vintage midcentury Danish chairs and an antique rug. "The chairs have interesting details from all angles," says Haines. "Everything needed to look good from every angle."
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
The Coffou Cottage sits in an L-shaped configuration at the end of a private road. This image shows how red cedar is utilized to create thin slats along the facade, as well as horizontal and vertical board-and-batten siding.
