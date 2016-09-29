West Village Terrace
West Village Terrace
A mix of DSW and DSRA Eames Plastic Side Chairs from Vitra are seated at the dining table, which extends from a stainless steel countertop.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Here's another view of the mid-century ceramics the couple collects and displays around the house.
