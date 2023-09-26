The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
It was important for the creative pair to be able to showcase their collection of art pieces throughout.
One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.