Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun. The core of the home was kept open to maximize natural light. Clerestory windows, walnut cabinetry, and concrete floors define the living room, which features a sectional by Jessica McClendon of Glamour Nest, who consulted on the furnishings, a Nesta rug from Design Within Reach, a Moooi Random Light from YLighting, and Hecks ottomans from Blu Dot.