The Birch Pavilion sits atop a 14-by-26-foot platform composed of hemlock and pressure-treated timbers. Photo courtesy of Moskow Linn Architects.
Wooden slats inserted in the stone shell hint at the stripped-down, more modern interior, while also creating privacy and protection from the sun.
The modern gable construction is a riff on traditional building traditions in the region.
Innauer Matt Architekten designed the house as simple wooden building resting atop a solid, reinforced concrete plinth.
