Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
adrian sheppard
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
Floor-to-ceiling shelves line the walls in the library, which can also double as an office.
Upstairs, a custom-built door extends a warm welcome into the primary suite, complete with a wood stove and glass-walled bathroom.
Each of the bedrooms are bathed in natural light and present calming corners for relaxation.
The flooring installation exaggerates the loft’s unusual geometry, creating visually interesting moments where the white oak planks reach a terminus at the home’s entry.
A sofa bed could be used to host guests