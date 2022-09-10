SubscribeSign In
Floor-to-ceiling shelves line the walls in the library, which can also double as an office.
Upstairs, a custom-built door extends a warm welcome into the primary suite, complete with a wood stove and glass-walled bathroom.
Each of the bedrooms are bathed in natural light and present calming corners for relaxation.
The flooring installation exaggerates the loft’s unusual geometry, creating visually interesting moments where the white oak planks reach a terminus at the home’s entry.
A sofa bed could be used to host guests
