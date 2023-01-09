SubscribeSign In
Indoor/Outdoor Connection
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
View from the entrance to the Living Room
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
The retro-chic vibe of Copenhagen's Hotel Alexsandra
606 Universal Shelving designed by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ maximizes space in the media center of the home. The near-Tiffany blue that wraps the door frame is a traditional touch, according to Jurkovič.
Inside, the light-filled living room is anchored by a gracefully curved stone fireplace, original to the home. Rounded steel casement windows frame views of the nearby Hollywood hills.
Their Room & Board bed is swathed in sheets from Parachute Home.
