Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
adrian patino
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
Indoor/Outdoor Connection
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
View from the entrance to the Living Room
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
The retro-chic vibe of Copenhagen's Hotel Alexsandra
606 Universal Shelving designed by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ maximizes space in the media center of the home. The near-Tiffany blue that wraps the door frame is a traditional touch, according to Jurkovič.
Inside, the light-filled living room is anchored by a gracefully curved stone fireplace, original to the home. Rounded steel casement windows frame views of the nearby Hollywood hills.
Their Room & Board bed is swathed in sheets from Parachute Home.