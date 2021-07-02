Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
Removal of walls in a former laundry room, hallway, and a small corner room produced an open living space overlooking the Mediterranean.
Knob Modern, helmed by Amy Beaumont, renovated this 1964 cookie-cutter home in Tempe with an eye toward making the two-bedroom, two-bath home "stand out from the rest.
The sunken living room allows for delineation of space while keeping an open-plan environment
Floor-to-ceiling windows span the entire width of the living room, illuminating the space with natural light. A sliding door provides access to the wraparound porch and pool in the backyard.
Hard to imagine there is not another soul in sight as your absorb another magical sunrise over the Pacific. Their is no better spot to enjoy an artisanal coffee, delivered from the local plantations of Pluma Hidalgo, just an hour's journey into the southern most Sierra Madres.
Exterior
Upon entering the home, a central gathering of clerestory windows immediately focuses the view. Architects Bridgett Shank and Megan Carter refer to this architectural feature as a ‘light monitor.’
A rear view of the home showcasing the glazed facade. The upper-level living and dining areas feature large sliders that open up to an expansive deck.
Exterior of the home
A street view of the low-slung compound.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
The deck of Atelier Victoria Migliore's tree house in France has two swings attached.
Link Farm House by Slade Architecture
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The ship-like floating home comprises a two-story cuboid sitting atop a V-shaped platform that resembles the hull of a boat. Its gangway-style external staircases add to the nautical look, as does the chimney of the wood-burning stove, which pops out of the roof terrace to recall the funnel of a ship.
IF House - Photo 01
The street-to-street lot has upper and lower level parking for up to nine vehicles.
The Suntrap House by Anderson Architecture
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.