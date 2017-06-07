Jane and Dan Wright furnished the living space of their new studio building with a rug from West Elm and a wood stove from Morsø.
A work station in the couple's office.
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.