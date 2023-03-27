Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
“Someone snidely asked if we were building a rec center. I thought, This is what architecture should be about, asking, 'what is a home, what could it be?'”