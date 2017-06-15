The new house numbers are the Aurele 6" Matte Black House Numbers from CB2, while the streamlined mailbox is a Wayfair find.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
In 2011, clients Brent Habig and Ana Ecclesthe surveyed the property with architect Jim Cutler, planting stakes at a number of sites. Cutler drew up a different house for each, recalling from his youth the region’s vernacular—especially the crisp white barns nestled into lush green landscapes. They would inspire the form of the couple’s new 2,800-square-foot home. It is designed to capture natural light, but also to cool interiors on hot summer days, using tall, sliding shutters that can cover the two-story home’s windows from floor to ceiling.
The modest bedroom looks towards the yard and part of the owner’s garden. The table, by Jayson Home, holds a vintage lamp and is flanked by a Spring Lounge chair by Cappellini.
As in the living room and kitchen, the cottage’s sole bedroom features linens from IKEA.
In addition to blurring the line between house and garden, the extension’s frameless glass wall fully surrounds the dining area. An antique Tibetan console contrasts with the dining area’s modern furnishings, providing a welcome touch of color and texture.
Hurricane-proof windows by Peetz frame the lush landscape. The floors are made from Spanish macael marble, and the walls feature hand-applied matte Italian microplaster designed to mirror the appearance of clouds.
The architect has a track record of stripping away elements of excess to create simple, livable, and well-lit spaces that feel larger than they are. This downstairs bathroom features a simple white ceramic tiles and a sliding white oak door.
