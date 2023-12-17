Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The bathroom floor is grey porcelain, equipped with radiant heating. A cedar wall adds a different kind of warmth to the space.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
The bathrooms are outfitted with Jason Wu for Brizo fixtures. The Bestlite BL7 wall lamp by Robert DudleyBest for GUBI hangs above a marble-topped vanity. Designed by Studio Zung.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
