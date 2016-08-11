From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.