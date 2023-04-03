Equal parts modern sculpture, homage to creativity, and functional piece of furniture, the Méliès chair combines an artistic aesthetic with a touch of magic and plenty of style. The chair is inspired by the surreal world of George Méliès, illusionist, innovator, French director, and author of the iconic “A Trip to the Moon” silent film from 1902. “I desperately need to infuse poetry and magic in this world. I believe it is at the heart of what I do.” says designer Félix Guyon. After spending several years working in Montréal, the designer felt drawn back to the nearby village of Verchères, his hometown, where he founded Les Ateliers Guyon, a furniture and interior design studio. "I desperately need to infuse poetry and magic in this world. I believe it is at the heart of what I do." The suspended chair was launched at the 2016 New York ICFF Design Exhibition where it was met with success. Like the other suspended chairs which have now become a trademark for the company, Méliès has a delicate appearance and a strong construction, featuring a blend of materials and an impressive attention to detail. Five pillars create the foundation for the design: shape, materials, craftsmanship, stability, and user-friendliness, all guided by a strong artistic instinct. The result is a design that blends a “La Belle Époque” vibe and contemporary flair. Contrasts abound, both in the shape of the two elements and the chosen materials, yet they are all are kept in a perfect balance. Entirely handmade and assembled in Quebec, the chair has an aluminum and stainless steel frame, Soltis 86 fabric made by Serge Ferrari, and leather accents in brown or black. Méliès is the first piece of a new collection will include other chairs, a coffee table, and a few lighting pieces, all set for a 2017 launch. Photography by Félix Guyon. Images courtesy of Les Ateliers Guyon.