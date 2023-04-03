SubscribeSign In
Although The Goat Heads are mostly clad in metal, it’s the plastic panel walls at the entries that really shine. “In the evening they act like lanterns and animate the courtyards,” says Rogers. Their glow is tempered by the concrete breeze-block walls. “It was important that the units weren’t too bright—part of the beauty out here is the sky at night.”
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
Equal parts modern sculpture, homage to creativity, and functional piece of furniture, the Méliès chair combines an artistic aesthetic with a touch of magic and plenty of style. The chair is inspired by the surreal world of George Méliès, illusionist, innovator, French director, and author of the iconic “A Trip to the Moon” silent film from 1902. “I desperately need to infuse poetry and magic in this world. I believe it is at the heart of what I do.” says designer Félix Guyon. After spending several years working in Montréal, the designer felt drawn back to the nearby village of Verchères, his hometown, where he founded Les Ateliers Guyon, a furniture and interior design studio. "I desperately need to infuse poetry and magic in this world. I believe it is at the heart of what I do." The suspended chair was launched at the 2016 New York ICFF Design Exhibition where it was met with success. Like the other suspended chairs which have now become a trademark for the company, Méliès has a delicate appearance and a strong construction, featuring a blend of materials and an impressive attention to detail. Five pillars create the foundation for the design: shape, materials, craftsmanship, stability, and user-friendliness, all guided by a strong artistic instinct. The result is a design that blends a “La Belle Époque” vibe and contemporary flair. Contrasts abound, both in the shape of the two elements and the chosen materials, yet they are all are kept in a perfect balance. Entirely handmade and assembled in Quebec, the chair has an aluminum and stainless steel frame, Soltis 86 fabric made by Serge Ferrari, and leather accents in brown or black. Méliès is the first piece of a new collection will include other chairs, a coffee table, and a few lighting pieces, all set for a 2017 launch. Photography by Félix Guyon. Images courtesy of Les Ateliers Guyon.
Ateliers J&J
The Judy Armchair By Frank Rettenbacher
Boyer added the primary bathroom, with a surprise wrap of pink plaster on the walls and ceiling.
The bathroom is finished in simple stucco with bent copper plumbing fixtures and oversized terrazzo tile. Niches in the wall accommodate bathing supplies and provide a convenient foothold for leg-shaving.
A glass partition with concealed supports allows the space to feel open.
The same handmade robin’s egg blue and cream ceramic tile is used inside and outside of the new Fleetwood sliding door system, so that when opened it becomes one large indoor/outdoor shower experience.
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
Main bathroom
We create tiles in collaboration with individual artists and with artisans from around the world. We are always searching for new finishes that are both long-lasting and visually arresting. To that end, we are perpetually on the lookout for new finishes, and it often takes at least a good year (or more) to bring a line to market. We were the first to really promote the Moroccan tile, zellige, in the U.S. It took a while for people to embrace the imperfections, but now it is one of the hottest items we sell.
