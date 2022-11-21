SubscribeSign In
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
Interiors feature white oak composite flooring. The skylight well above “really transforms the space into something magical,” Chris observes
The bedroom on the main level is fitted with wide-plank floorboards, whitewashed walls, and exposed beam ceilings—presenting a quiet refuge with a similar aesthetic to the living spaces.
A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
In the primary bedroom, the custom bed is joined by a side table from Dims and a pendant by Norm Architects for Menu.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
The custom cabinetry stores and displays material samples for client visits.
Another view of the kitchen, which also opens onto the side garden. The cabinets are by Conestoga Wood Specialties, and the paint is Decorator’s White by Benjamin Moore.
The Adelaide swivel chairs at one end are by Henrik Pedersen for BoConcept.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
Another view of the bedroom opens into the adjoining bathroom.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
Sunlight pours in through the windows and highlights the wood grain that wraps the interior, lending warmth and texture.
