With its green features, durable materials, and clean-lined minimalism, the house represents the new generation of building for its mostly colonial neighborhood.
With its green features, durable materials, and clean-lined minimalism, the house represents the new generation of building for its mostly colonial neighborhood.
Front exterior on Westway Drive in the Lido Shores neighborhood.
Front exterior on Westway Drive in the Lido Shores neighborhood.
Inspired by Midcentury Miami architecture, this hotel located within a yoga retreat community center known as Holistika Tulum is a retro jungle oasis with cool custom-made floor tiles, rattan chairs and a calming aquamarine color scheme.
Inspired by Midcentury Miami architecture, this hotel located within a yoga retreat community center known as Holistika Tulum is a retro jungle oasis with cool custom-made floor tiles, rattan chairs and a calming aquamarine color scheme.
Front deck and facade
Front deck and facade
“The sun rises behind the house and heats up the concrete mass during the morning, and [comes] through the front of the house in the afternoon; if need be the radiant energy warms up the house when temperatures drop in the evening,” says Thorsteinsson. Thanks to the thoughtful process, the couple was able to leave out the air-conditioning, and the house’s under-floor radiant heating system has turned out to be almost superfluous.
“The sun rises behind the house and heats up the concrete mass during the morning, and [comes] through the front of the house in the afternoon; if need be the radiant energy warms up the house when temperatures drop in the evening,” says Thorsteinsson. Thanks to the thoughtful process, the couple was able to leave out the air-conditioning, and the house’s under-floor radiant heating system has turned out to be almost superfluous.
The curved roof, a play off the hull of a ship, was inspired by a previous Atelier SAD home project in the Czech town of Liberec. Jerry Koza, along with engineer Tomas Kalhous and architect Adam Jirkal, spent years finding the right location and obtaining permissions. After the rigid approval process, they’re finally able to showcase the flexibility of the concept, which can range from a one-person dwelling to a family-sized float with a 1,076-square-foot floor plan and a 538-square-foot terrace.
The curved roof, a play off the hull of a ship, was inspired by a previous Atelier SAD home project in the Czech town of Liberec. Jerry Koza, along with engineer Tomas Kalhous and architect Adam Jirkal, spent years finding the right location and obtaining permissions. After the rigid approval process, they’re finally able to showcase the flexibility of the concept, which can range from a one-person dwelling to a family-sized float with a 1,076-square-foot floor plan and a 538-square-foot terrace.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
The design of this Pacific Palisades home was driven by the neighborhood's hillside ordinance. After studying various versions of the property, the architects decided that by dropping the street facade by four feet, they would be able to achieve a more linear design. A rooftop deck allows the homeowners to enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.
The design of this Pacific Palisades home was driven by the neighborhood's hillside ordinance. After studying various versions of the property, the architects decided that by dropping the street facade by four feet, they would be able to achieve a more linear design. A rooftop deck allows the homeowners to enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.
On the patio, an infinity pool overlooks the Pacific Ocean below. A low profile fire pit is paired with shorter succulents to maintain a direct view.
On the patio, an infinity pool overlooks the Pacific Ocean below. A low profile fire pit is paired with shorter succulents to maintain a direct view.
Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella
Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella
Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.
Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.
Residence VDB-Belgium by Govaert&Vanhoutte Architects
Residence VDB-Belgium by Govaert&Vanhoutte Architects
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
The new, ecologically minded P.A.T.H. prefab prototype—designed by French designer Philippe Starck in tandem with the Slovenian prefab homebuilder Riko—was recently built for the first time at a test site in Montfort l’Amaury near Paris.
The new, ecologically minded P.A.T.H. prefab prototype—designed by French designer Philippe Starck in tandem with the Slovenian prefab homebuilder Riko—was recently built for the first time at a test site in Montfort l’Amaury near Paris.
A bridge spans the home’s steep site for street access.
A bridge spans the home’s steep site for street access.
“So many houses seem like they’re completely still and heavy,” says Dencity architect Staffan Svenson. Inspired by his client’s role in the airline industry, Svenson relished the chance to create a home that evokes motion and lightness.
“So many houses seem like they’re completely still and heavy,” says Dencity architect Staffan Svenson. Inspired by his client’s role in the airline industry, Svenson relished the chance to create a home that evokes motion and lightness.
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
Set cover photo