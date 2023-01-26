SubscribeSign In
Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin transformed this 1969 Maine cabin from a run-down summer home to a year-round seaside retreat.
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
