Michelle Boudreau Design led a redesign on this 1954 Palm Springs home, which has two bedrooms and two baths in 1500 square feet. Green accents on the exterior reflect the updated color palette inside. The wall sconce is from DL Design Works, and can be found on Etsy.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
In designing and building her own home practically alone, Mariah hopes to inspire women—and especially women of color.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
Flagstone flooring throughout is a nod to the home’s midcentury era. All of the windows had to be replaced, but many were kept in the same spot as the original.
Nestled amongst the classic cornish cottages, Guthens modernity shows itself. Over time the larch cladding will silver to blend in with its surroundings.
Ren and Karvelius designed and installed a custom storage piece that doesn’t disturb the original fixtures, like the trim and radiator.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
This Flintstones-style home in Eindhoven is the first legally habitable house in Europe with 3D-printed load-bearing walls.
Years of warming in California have threatened snowpack levels in the Sierra Nevada mountains. In March 2015, photographer Max Whittaker trained his lens on skiers navigating patches of exposed dirt at Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort in Olympic Valley.
The firm’s goal was not to erase the existing home, but to "strengthen the initial intent of the architecture," says StudioFour director Sarah Henry. "The existing external brick language was identified as a strength to the original design. We wanted to build on this strength and let the architectural language bleed inside to inform the interiors." The external brickwork has been rendered with a tinted sand render, color-matched to Porter’s Paints ‘River Stone.’
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
In a field of flowers in Sonoma County, Tru Form Tiny plants a 364-square-foot house that’s packed with storage, style, and charm.
The celestial orb of Gantri’s dimmable Weight table lamp emits a soft, ambient glow.
In the master bedroom, the owners aligned “Vegetable Tree,” a 1940s wallcovering by Josef Frank that was reissued by Svenskt Tenn, behind a custom headboard in the same pattern.
Haus Wittmann, a lavish 1975 villa in Lower Austria designed by architect Johannes Spalt, was revived by new owners Werner and Catherine Weissmann. The indoor pool was in need of investment. The couple fixed it up while also adding a heating system beneath the limestone tiles and a metal fountain whose curvature echoes the clerestories. Club 54 chairs by Kare play to the 1970s ambience.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The firm raised the height and increased the width of the new opening between the kitchen and dining room.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The bedroom now doubles as a home office. A Lyle Owerko photo of the same boom box Christopher owned as a breakdancing New Jersey teen hangs above the desk.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
EcoCraft Homes is a Pittsburgh area resource-efficient Smart Home builder of super energy-efficient homes. Founded in 2012, EcoCraft Homes is a family-owned organization with a unique building philosophy in the Pittsburgh area that emphasizes energy efficient homes that can be built in as little as 90 days. Their mission is to build smarter, greener homes that are 100% Energy Star-compliant, and their manufacturing process is so advanced that our homes can be built to achieve net zero energy consumption for all of their heating, cooling and electricity needs.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
Contemporary furnishings from Muuto and Matter, as well as vintage pieces by Adrian Pearsall, add splashes of color to the couple’s cat-friendly living room. The Bollo chair is by Andreas Engesvik and Fogia and the Flowerfield pouf is by Baum und Pferdgarten from Common Seating. The custom ottoman and media cabinet are by Studio Natio, while the Flotation chandelier is by Ingo Maurer.
The new lounge space connects to the living room via a sliding steel-and-glass door, and hosts the homeowner's gardening hobby via the striking green wall.
