Mezzanine corner with view over neighbourhood.
Main living area with voids open to mezzanine above.
Detail of existing and new materials.
Blackened steel stair rising to mezzanine.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
