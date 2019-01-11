A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
A dated property in the mountains of Big Bear, California, is upgraded to highlight its stunning A-frame design.
The deck and pergola appear to be a natural extension of the home.
The residents scored the Saarinen-style table at Brimfield Antique Show for only $200. A Java ceiling fan by Minka-Aire helps circulate the breeze on the pool patio. The decking is made of six-inch-wide Garapa with hidden fastening clips. The dining chairs are from Ikea.
The addition, which was built offsite save for the sliding glass door system, includes an outdoor shower and a 500-square-foot covered loggia.
LABhaus Floor Plan
A Deck
B Pool
C Great Room
D Kitchen
E Laundry Room
F Bathroom
G Guest Room
'73 BMW 2002
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.