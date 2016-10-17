Sophie and Colin enjoy their new pool, the only non-solar-powered portion of their home in Venice, California, created by their father, architect David Hertz. Read the full article here.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem
What differentiates a house designed by architects from a woodland nest built by a robin or a rabbit? That basic, elemental question—and a desire to narrow the gap between the two— inspired the 1,300-square-foot home Hiroshima-based architect Keisuke Maeda designed for a teacher, her two teenage daughters, and their cat in the hills of Onomichi, on the southern end of the Japanese island of Honshu. "It’s a nest that’s dug into the ground and covered with fallen leaves, where inside and outside flow into each other. That seemed right for a house near the woods," says Maeda.
Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
