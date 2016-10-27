Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
The ESCAPE Traveler stands out from other trailers by blending in. Designed to resemble a prairie cabin, its cedar lap siding makes it a strong visual fit for scenic destinations.
The structure's white stucco second story nods to the architecture of traditional tree houses and is used as sleeping quarters for the owner’s children. The leaves of the central oak tree can be seen peaking out above the façade.
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”