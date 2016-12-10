SubscribeSign In
Architect Sean Lockyer designed a 5,760-square-foot concrete, stucco, and ipe home for a couple and their three children in the Southern California desert town of Indian Wells. The residents selected the home's furnishings, including the Royal Botania chaise lounges.
Architect Sean Lockyer designed a 5,760-square-foot concrete, stucco, and ipe home for a couple and their three children in the Southern California desert town of Indian Wells. The residents selected the home's furnishings, including the Royal Botania chaise lounges.
The rear facade is clad in untreated Western Red cedar. The naturally weathering material, which appropriately faces some unruly vegetation on the adjacent property, pops against its vinyl sided neighbors.
The rear facade is clad in untreated Western Red cedar. The naturally weathering material, which appropriately faces some unruly vegetation on the adjacent property, pops against its vinyl sided neighbors.
Leading from the communal pool area to the more intimate olive tree grove, the intricate “woven” ipe boardwalk plays with a variety of lineweights and patterns. All of the wood used for the project is reclaimed.
Leading from the communal pool area to the more intimate olive tree grove, the intricate “woven” ipe boardwalk plays with a variety of lineweights and patterns. All of the wood used for the project is reclaimed.
A classic piece like this Eames lounge chair appears dressed down next to a hammock in the office space. Also featured are wooden office chairs by Norman Cherner.
A classic piece like this Eames lounge chair appears dressed down next to a hammock in the office space. Also featured are wooden office chairs by Norman Cherner.
One of the biggest challenges of the project was keeping the open courtyard cool enough for the residents to enjoy it. The architects used a low impact water feature to create ambient cooling and two native flamboyant trees to provide shade.
One of the biggest challenges of the project was keeping the open courtyard cool enough for the residents to enjoy it. The architects used a low impact water feature to create ambient cooling and two native flamboyant trees to provide shade.
The existing cottage lap siding was replaced with a rainscreen installation; it does double duty as both moisture control and an elegant aesthetic update.
The existing cottage lap siding was replaced with a rainscreen installation; it does double duty as both moisture control and an elegant aesthetic update.
Studio VARA explains “the project’s success lies in the judicious use of carefully executed moments," such as wood screen that recreates the privacy of now-trimmed tree branches. Studio VARA also cites a "subtle palette of ‘warm’ mixed with ‘cool’ that recurs in both tone and materials: wood juxtaposed with glass, metal against stone.”
Studio VARA explains “the project’s success lies in the judicious use of carefully executed moments," such as wood screen that recreates the privacy of now-trimmed tree branches. Studio VARA also cites a "subtle palette of ‘warm’ mixed with ‘cool’ that recurs in both tone and materials: wood juxtaposed with glass, metal against stone.”
The designers explain, “These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior.” A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.
The designers explain, “These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior.” A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.
A gray Liam sofa is a smart solution for partitioning rooms while keeping an open plan in a small space. Black Enea Lottus stools also enable a joint entertainment/functional area.
A gray Liam sofa is a smart solution for partitioning rooms while keeping an open plan in a small space. Black Enea Lottus stools also enable a joint entertainment/functional area.
The three pavilions were placed along the lot's two natural north-south and east-west axes, delineated here by the concrete pavers. These axes helped both the homeowners and architects layout the pavilions, lap pool, and landscape elements. At night, the house shows off its nearly 100 percent LED lighting scheme.
The three pavilions were placed along the lot's two natural north-south and east-west axes, delineated here by the concrete pavers. These axes helped both the homeowners and architects layout the pavilions, lap pool, and landscape elements. At night, the house shows off its nearly 100 percent LED lighting scheme.
A first priority for the kitchen was sunlight: to maximize exposure, Mitchell Holladay Architects demolished as many walls as possible without compromising the home's structural integrity. LEM Piston stools by Shin and Tomoko Azumi from Design Within Reach flank a custom walnut kitchen island; sculptural hand-blown glass pendants from John Pomp Studios hang overhead.
A first priority for the kitchen was sunlight: to maximize exposure, Mitchell Holladay Architects demolished as many walls as possible without compromising the home's structural integrity. LEM Piston stools by Shin and Tomoko Azumi from Design Within Reach flank a custom walnut kitchen island; sculptural hand-blown glass pendants from John Pomp Studios hang overhead.
Villa Le Trident owes its name to the steep three-pronged piece of land on which it is situated. Before and after the Second World War, the likes of Picasso, Somerset Maugham, and the Windsors all paid a visit to Dierks and his stunning French getaway.
Villa Le Trident owes its name to the steep three-pronged piece of land on which it is situated. Before and after the Second World War, the likes of Picasso, Somerset Maugham, and the Windsors all paid a visit to Dierks and his stunning French getaway.
The remodel involved restoring the concrete ceilings, parapets, terrace stairs, and pergolas, down to each vault, arch, and corbel. The grandiose Baroque balustrades had to be replaced by filigree post banisters.
The remodel involved restoring the concrete ceilings, parapets, terrace stairs, and pergolas, down to each vault, arch, and corbel. The grandiose Baroque balustrades had to be replaced by filigree post banisters.
To create uninterrupted views of the sea throughout the interior, the architects implemented sliding glass doors as partitions. This also keeps the interior plan feeling open and airy.
To create uninterrupted views of the sea throughout the interior, the architects implemented sliding glass doors as partitions. This also keeps the interior plan feeling open and airy.
The interior scheme prevents clutter in a variety of creative ways, including concealing a heat pump in the walls and installing flush-fitting LED spotlights. The architects explain, “Since the redesign, the prevailing impression is one of spaciousness, the suffusion of light and simple elegance.” A statement-making Hope Suspension Light by Luceplan is an elegant addition to the living area. The table, which was designed by the architects and fabricated by VHB Memmingen, is surrounded by CH24 Wishbone Chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son.
The interior scheme prevents clutter in a variety of creative ways, including concealing a heat pump in the walls and installing flush-fitting LED spotlights. The architects explain, “Since the redesign, the prevailing impression is one of spaciousness, the suffusion of light and simple elegance.” A statement-making Hope Suspension Light by Luceplan is an elegant addition to the living area. The table, which was designed by the architects and fabricated by VHB Memmingen, is surrounded by CH24 Wishbone Chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son.
The swimming pool was reshaped and refinished to blur the transition between deck and rocky outcrop. Beyond the pool is the villa’s private beach, framed by lush vegetation.
The swimming pool was reshaped and refinished to blur the transition between deck and rocky outcrop. Beyond the pool is the villa’s private beach, framed by lush vegetation.
Glass elements not only allude to the ocean, but also lend a fresh look to some of the rooms. Here, Trend glass mosaic tiles brighten up the bathroom. Axor fixtures from Hansgrohe stand next to a minimalist radiator from Zehnder.
Glass elements not only allude to the ocean, but also lend a fresh look to some of the rooms. Here, Trend glass mosaic tiles brighten up the bathroom. Axor fixtures from Hansgrohe stand next to a minimalist radiator from Zehnder.
On the patio, robinia wood beams shade a Kettal Vieques dining table and set of Moroso Supernatural chairs.
On the patio, robinia wood beams shade a Kettal Vieques dining table and set of Moroso Supernatural chairs.
The kitchen features Miele and Bosch appliances surrounded by oak flooring from Bois Ditton; the shelves are walnut.
The kitchen features Miele and Bosch appliances surrounded by oak flooring from Bois Ditton; the shelves are walnut.