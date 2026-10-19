It’s Easy Being Green at This $1.2M Passive House in Minneapolis

From the Listing: "Designed and built by an architect as his personal residence, Good Energy Haus is a certified Passive House Plus residence—a climate-neutral urban home inspired by the rigorous German Passivhaus standard and engineered for a buyer who values architecture, sustainability, energy independence, and exceptional design. Certified Passive House Plus, the home uses approximately 90 percent less energy for heating and significantly less overall energy than a conventional home while producing renewable energy on-site through a 12kW solar array. The result is a climate-neutral, all-electric home with dramatically reduced operating costs and exceptional year-round comfort; utility billing has effectively functioned as a ‘zero-sum game.’ The building envelope is engineered to a level rarely seen in residential construction, testing at approximately 0.22 ACH50 airtightness — roughly 13 times tighter than Minnesota code requirements. Super-insulated, double-stud walls, dense-pack cellulose insulation, thermal bridge-free detailing, and Passive House–certified triple-pane German windows work together to create an interior environment that is quiet, healthy, and extraordinarily stable. The minimalist architecture balances warmth and precision with cork flooring, custom casework, and carefully curated modern detailing throughout. Every component was intentionally selected to support long-term performance, comfort, and sustainability."