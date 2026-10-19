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It’s Easy Being Green at This $1.2M Passive House in MinneapolisView 15 Photos

It’s Easy Being Green at This $1.2M Passive House in Minneapolis

Designed by an architect as his personal residence, the solar-powered building uses 90 percent less energy for heating than typical homes, and it has an envelope that’s about 13 times tighter than code requirements.
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Location: 3406 Benjamin Street NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Price: $1,195,000

Footprint: 2,150 square feet (4 beds, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.2 acres 

Year Built: 2019

Architect: TE Studio

From the Listing: "Designed and built by an architect as his personal residence, Good Energy Haus is a certified Passive House Plus residence—a climate-neutral urban home inspired by the rigorous German Passivhaus standard and engineered for a buyer who values architecture, sustainability, energy independence, and exceptional design. Certified Passive House Plus, the home uses approximately 90 percent less energy for heating and significantly less overall energy than a conventional home while producing renewable energy on-site through a 12kW solar array. The result is a climate-neutral, all-electric home with dramatically reduced operating costs and exceptional year-round comfort; utility billing has effectively functioned as a ‘zero-sum game.’ The building envelope is engineered to a level rarely seen in residential construction, testing at approximately 0.22 ACH50 airtightness — roughly 13 times tighter than Minnesota code requirements. Super-insulated, double-stud walls, dense-pack cellulose insulation, thermal bridge-free detailing, and Passive House–certified triple-pane German windows work together to create an interior environment that is quiet, healthy, and extraordinarily stable. The minimalist architecture balances warmth and precision with cork flooring, custom casework, and carefully curated modern detailing throughout. Every component was intentionally selected to support long-term performance, comfort, and sustainability."

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The residence is surrounded by rain gardens that help manage stormwater runoff.&nbsp;

The residence is surrounded by rain gardens that help manage stormwater runoff. 

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The home operates entirely without use of fossil fuels.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The home operates entirely without use of fossil fuels.  

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The high-performance tilt-turn windows have automatic shading systems designed to optimize solar gain and interior comfort.&nbsp;

The high-performance tilt-turn windows have automatic shading systems designed to optimize solar gain and interior comfort. 

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Fresh filtered air is continuously circulated throughout the house.

Fresh filtered air is continuously circulated throughout the house.

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The residence features highly efficient all-electric systems.&nbsp;

The residence features highly efficient all-electric systems. 

3406 Benjamin Street NE in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Todd A Shipman at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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