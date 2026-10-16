The Owners of This Vintage Furniture Shop Want You to Take a Chance on a Worse for Wear Armchair

Welcome to Good Vintage, a series that goes behind the scenes with furniture resellers and dealers to find out how they got their start, where they get their stuff, and what inspires them to keep it up. Know of someone we should talk to? Reach out. You’d never guess when browsing the offerings at Normalish Studio, a laidback Chicago-based vintage furniture store, that the co-owners once serviced the billionaire class. John Perez and Raquel Bahena—partners in business "and in love," as Perez says—were previously in the automotive and aviation design industry, building out ultramodern private plane interiors for the country’s wealthiest using new materials that are mostly devoid of warmth or personality: fiberglass, black leather, aluminum, and paint. In early 2025, after a slew of bureaucratic headaches, Perez and Bahena were over it. "We decided to put the tools and skills we had in a different direction," says Perez.

John Perez and Raquel Bahena’s wide range of furniture at Normalish represents a big departure from the style of interiors they designed for private jets in their previous professional lives.

That pivot was to vintage furniture. They took all of their luxury interior design, upholstery, wood, paint, and metal knowledge and applied it to used midcentury furniture instead. "We scoured Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace for anything furniture-related we could shine and resell," says Perez. The couple launched Atomic Land Vintage last spring (with the intent of focusing solely on Atomic Age pieces) and opened a makeshift storefront in the warehouse they were leasing at the time. In addition to fixing up their own furniture finds, Perez and Bahena—along with the small team of employees they worked with at the time—picked up restoration, wholesale, and custom fabrication and modification work for other designers and furniture dealers in the city.

A mix of lighting, furniture, and decor is available at the Normalish shop. The postmodern lounger seen here has been sold.

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The Atomic Land Vintage—and its associated stylistic focus—may be no longer, but their cute old sign sticks around as a memento. The antique chaise behind it is currently awaiting restoration and available for purchase.

When the workload increased and things expanded quickly, Perez and Bahena found themselves drowning again. "We had thirty-plus projects to work on at any single moment," says Perez. They decided to step back and zero in on what they wanted their business to be: a slower-paced studio where each piece is thoughtfully restored without hurry, where Perez and Bahena can have a fully hands-on approach with every near-discarded furniture item. The couple temporarily closed their workshop to finish delivering the last set of commissions. They then downsized to a workspace just big enough for the two of them, where they can take on only one or two pieces at a time. After four months of closure, they relaunched their business in August as Normalish Studio, now offering vintage furniture from across the 20th century, and operating as half restoration studio and half retail. "We’re only doing our own studio pieces, where we find degraded vintage furniture and restore it into A-grade," says Perez. "That’s how we make our money versus just flipping something that doesn’t need any work at all."

Bahena and Perez take pride in getting their hands dirty on furniture projects, splitting time between their new store space and the workshop.

Normalish is serendipitously located on the border of Chicago’s design and manufacturing districts. It’s a miraculous situation for Perez and Bahena, who needed both an industrial workshop and a commercial space in close proximity. Once they finish restoring a piece in the studio, they can carry it across the shared parking lot to the store. Most relatively small-sized pieces like consoles, chairs, and side tables go through a standard glow-up treatment that might include a sanding, a layer of stain or paint, and finishing with wax or polish. Perez and Bahena’s goal is not necessarily to bring a rundown piece back to what it might have originally looked like, but to turn it into something functional and beautiful again.

Large floor-to-ceiling glass windows make window shopping easy for neighborhood residents passing by the store.

Then there are select furniture items that are restored through a more collaborative process with the customer. For example, Perez and Bahena had acquired a Percival Lafer sofa set supposedly once owned by Russian oligarchs. The pieces had gone through the ringer over the decades, having traveled from Brazil, where the sofas were manufactured, to Eurasia, then to the American Midwest generations later. By the time the sofa set got onto the Normalish floor, the leather seats were completely destroyed. But rather than restoring the sofas immediately, Perez and Bahena have decided to display these bigger furniture pieces as they currently are, so that a customer can walk in, decide to purchase it, and have the upholstery, finish, or color customized to their exact liking. Normalish even partners with fellow local manufacturers whenever possible: All of the leather comes from Horween Leather Company, a longtime family-owned tannery in Chicago.

Unlike many furniture restorers who look for easy projects, Bahena and Perez aren’t afraid of picking up pieces that require more intensive work.

What sets Normalish apart from other area vintage furniture stores is that Perez and Bahena are on a mission to revive pieces that are on their literal last legs. Whereas most vintage furniture sellers want to resell and move items quickly, minimizing work so that they can maximize profit, Perez and Bahena spend a lot of time and effort in giving a nearly discarded secondhand piece a chance at its fifth or fifteenth life. "What other people see as a piece in a not-great condition, we see great bones," says Bahena. "Both John and I love history and we admire craftsmanship that isn’t done that way anymore. We tell customers that these pieces that are fifty or sixty years old—and still holding on—could keep on living forever after we restore them."

With a piece like this that needs a full restoration, a customer can pick the exact fabric and finish they want before it’s brought back to life.

Reconsider the damaged If you’ve got the will and ambition, you too could take a vintage piece from dreary to darling. As Bahena mentioned, furniture makers used to craft pieces using high-quality materials, which makes restoration possible compared to furniture made today, that’s often easy to break and a major challenge to repair. Seeing the potential in a run-down piece takes a bit of practice—and imagination. "A lot of people lack the confidence that something can be brought back to life. A scratch or water damage or a missing piece doesn’t make it garbage. It just makes it a project," says Perez. Figure out your capabilities. You may be comfortable sanding the top of a credenza, but for an upholstery project, you might want to call in a professional.

Scaling down the operation allowed Bahena and Perez to maintain a closer relationship with the furniture they’re restoring, rather than having to chase down as many projects as possible. The Percival Lafer lounger is a real find that would be off limits for anyone afraid of restoration projects.

Add personal touches Restoration jobs don’t have to be super straightforward. At Normalish, Perez and Bahena like to include subtle design flourishes that make pieces feel extra personal. For example, with a dull and dried-out tambour door record cabinet, the couple sanded it and applied a layer of shellac to make the wood grain pop. Most restorers might have stopped there, but Perez thought an airbrushed dark walnut tint around the edges—to echo a Fender Stratocaster "Sunburst" guitar—could be a gorgeous detail that the right customer would appreciate, since he knew only a huge music fan would purchase this type of record cabinet. "The customer would at least be familiar with a Stratocaster, which is one of the most historic types of guitars. I wanted this piece to embody that look," says Perez.

Perez and Bahena don’t aim to make vintage furniture pieces look new with their rehab projects. Pieces like this credenza have a certain richness that new pieces don’t because of their patina.

Don’t erase the age Often, people think of furniture restoration as making old pieces look brand-new—but Perez and Bahena have a soft spot for pieces that show their age or tell a backstory through wear and tear. With select furniture, Perez and Bahena’s goal is not to strip away but to preserve. The original finish on a wooden lounge chair frame, for example, had been destroyed by water damage. Perez and Bahena could see that it had been repainted some decades ago, and they loved the patina that it had developed. So rather than scraping off the existing paint entirely, "our goal was to just knock off whatever was flaking off and keep the rest," says Perez. He also points out that paint from the era has lead in it, so restoration projects sometimes have their limits anyway. "We encased the chair in a clear coat to prevent it from decaying any further and to preserve the patina and the wear that exists. Then we finished it with two crisp mohair cushions," he adds.

Bahena organizes fabric swatches in the Normalish shop, where customers can pick out exactly which sample they want to reimagine a furniture piece with.