Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site

Location: Tavernerio, Como, Italy Price: €690,000 (approximately 773,735 USD) Year Built: 2024

Architect: Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture Footprint: 1,345 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths) Lot Size: 0.71 acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture between 2021 and 2024, this 125-square-meter home in Tavernerio, just outside Como, grew out of a close dialogue between the architect and its owners —and from an unusually complex site crossed by a stream. Rather than treating the constraints of the land as obstacles, Guzzini made them part of the architecture. The house occupies a long, narrow footprint, responding directly to the topography and to the traces of what was already there—including the remains of an old garage and an abandoned chicken coop. The result is a compact, site-specific building arranged entirely on a single level. Its elongated form follows the landscape, connecting the interiors with the surrounding vegetation and the water running beneath and alongside the property.

Inside, the plan accommodates four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with living spaces conceived as a sequence rather than as isolated rooms. Materials are deliberately restrained, allowing texture, light, and the changing character of the landscape to define the atmosphere of the house. Elements recovered from the site and materials allowed to weather and oxidize naturally reinforce the sense that the building belongs to its setting rather than simply occupying it. Though its architecture is contemporary, much of the house’s character comes from the way it responds to what was already there. The property is currently offered for sale at €690,000 and includes approximately 2,890 square meters of land and three parking spaces.

For a house this specific, the transition to a new owner does not necessarily mean the end of its architectural story. Narrow House grew out of the relationship between client and architect, and Lorenzo Guzzini remains available to continue that dialogue with a future owner. Rather than treating the house as a finished object, the architect is open to helping complete unfinished elements and working with a new owner on materials, doors, finishes, and other details, while preserving the spatial concept that defines the project. In that sense, buying Narrow House means acquiring not only an existing piece of architecture, but also the possibility of continuing its evolution with the architect who conceived it."

Designed by Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture between 2021 and 2024, Narrow House is a 1,345-square-foot home in Tavernerio, Italy, in the hills just outside Como. The property sits above a stream on the edge of a wooded valley. Viewed from the street, the flat roof is covered in stone and pebbles. The approach descends through the site toward the courtyard and house below.

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At the center of the elongated plan, the inner courtyard sits between the home’s narrow interior spaces and the surrounding forest and stream.

Openings throughout the house are positioned to bring in light at different times of day. Large areas of glazing also maintain views toward the garden and surrounding greenery.

The site served as a starting point for the design, and the house is shaped around the slope, existing vegetation, and structures already on the property, including a former chicken coop and an old garage. Because these structures were so close to the stream, they had to be preserved by law, so Guzzini linked the two volumes to form one continuous living space.

Rather than dividing the interior into a series of isolated rooms, the elongated plan unfolds as a sequence of connected spaces. The living and dining areas share the home’s main open-plan volume.

The single-story plan includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The listing describes the sleeping areas as a principal bedroom, two children’s rooms, and a separate guest bedroom with its own bathroom.

The site’s high humidity ruled out a prefabricated wood or steel structure as well as a conventional plaster finish, leading to the use of concrete.

The concrete walls were made using a modified lost-formwork system with Stiferite panels of two different thicknesses: five centimeters on one side and 20 centimeters on the other. After the concrete was cast, the five-centimeter panels were removed and reused as roof insulation, leaving the exterior concrete exposed.

Small metal ties used to hold the Stiferite panels in place were left on the facade. As the exterior ages, they are intended to leave visible rust marks on the concrete.

Local and reclaimed materials were incorporated throughout the project, alongside a restrained palette of contemporary and natural finishes.

Some parts of the interior remain open for a future owner to complete, including doors, wardrobe partitions, and the final kitchen configuration. Lorenzo Guzzini is available to continue working with the next owner on the project.