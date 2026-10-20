Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow SiteView 24 Photos

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site

A departure from the area’s grand villas, the bunker-like home by Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture sits above a stream on the edge of a wooded valley.
Text by
View 24 Photos

Location: Tavernerio, Como, Italy

Price: €690,000 (approximately 773,735 USD)

Year Built: 2024

Architect: Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture

Footprint: 1,345 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.71 acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture between 2021 and 2024, this 125-square-meter home in Tavernerio, just outside Como, grew out of a close dialogue between the architect and its owners —and from an unusually complex site crossed by a stream.

Rather than treating the constraints of the land as obstacles, Guzzini made them part of the architecture. The house occupies a long, narrow footprint, responding directly to the topography and to the traces of what was already there—including the remains of an old garage and an abandoned chicken coop. 

The result is a compact, site-specific building arranged entirely on a single level. Its elongated form follows the landscape, connecting the interiors with the surrounding vegetation and the water running beneath and alongside the property.

Inside, the plan accommodates four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with living spaces conceived as a sequence rather than as isolated rooms. Materials are deliberately restrained, allowing texture, light, and the changing character of the landscape to define the atmosphere of the house.

Elements recovered from the site and materials allowed to weather and oxidize naturally reinforce the sense that the building belongs to its setting rather than simply occupying it. Though its architecture is contemporary, much of the house’s character comes from the way it responds to what was already there. 

The property is currently offered for sale at €690,000 and includes approximately 2,890 square meters of land and three parking spaces. 

For a house this specific, the transition to a new owner does not necessarily mean the end of its architectural story. Narrow House grew out of the relationship between client and architect, and Lorenzo Guzzini remains available to continue that dialogue with a future owner. 

Rather than treating the house as a finished object, the architect is open to helping complete unfinished elements and working with a new owner on materials, doors, finishes, and other details, while preserving the spatial concept that defines the project.

In that sense, buying Narrow House means acquiring not only an existing piece of architecture, but also the possibility of continuing its evolution with the architect who conceived it."

Designed by Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture between 2021 and 2024, Narrow House is a 1,345-square-foot home in Tavernerio, Italy, in the hills just outside Como. The property sits above a stream on the edge of a wooded valley. Viewed from the street, the flat roof is covered in stone and pebbles. The approach descends through the site toward the courtyard and house below.&nbsp;

Designed by Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture between 2021 and 2024, Narrow House is a 1,345-square-foot home in Tavernerio, Italy, in the hills just outside Como. The property sits above a stream on the edge of a wooded valley. Viewed from the street, the flat roof is covered in stone and pebbles. The approach descends through the site toward the courtyard and house below. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 2 of 23 -

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
At the center of the elongated plan, the inner courtyard sits between the home’s narrow interior spaces and the surrounding forest and stream.&nbsp;&nbsp;

At the center of the elongated plan, the inner courtyard sits between the home’s narrow interior spaces and the surrounding forest and stream.  

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 4 of 23 -
Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 5 of 23 -
Openings throughout the house are positioned to bring in light at different times of day. Large areas of glazing also maintain views toward the garden and surrounding greenery.&nbsp;

Openings throughout the house are positioned to bring in light at different times of day. Large areas of glazing also maintain views toward the garden and surrounding greenery. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 7 of 23 -
The site served as a starting point for the design, and the house is shaped around the slope, existing vegetation, and structures already on the property, including a former chicken coop and an old garage. Because these structures were so close to the stream, they had to be preserved by law, so Guzzini linked the two volumes to form one continuous living space.&nbsp;

The site served as a starting point for the design, and the house is shaped around the slope, existing vegetation, and structures already on the property, including a former chicken coop and an old garage. Because these structures were so close to the stream, they had to be preserved by law, so Guzzini linked the two volumes to form one continuous living space. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 9 of 23 -
Rather than dividing the interior into a series of isolated rooms, the elongated plan unfolds as a sequence of connected spaces. The living and dining areas share the home’s main open-plan volume.&nbsp;

Rather than dividing the interior into a series of isolated rooms, the elongated plan unfolds as a sequence of connected spaces. The living and dining areas share the home’s main open-plan volume. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 11 of 23 -
The single-story plan includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The listing describes the sleeping areas as a principal bedroom, two children’s rooms, and a separate guest bedroom with its own bathroom.&nbsp;

The single-story plan includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The listing describes the sleeping areas as a principal bedroom, two children’s rooms, and a separate guest bedroom with its own bathroom. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 13 of 23 -
The site’s high humidity ruled out a prefabricated wood or steel structure as well as a conventional plaster finish, leading to the use of concrete.&nbsp;

The site’s high humidity ruled out a prefabricated wood or steel structure as well as a conventional plaster finish, leading to the use of concrete. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 15 of 23 -
The concrete walls were made using a modified lost-formwork system with Stiferite panels of two different thicknesses: five centimeters on one side and 20 centimeters on the other. After the concrete was cast, the five-centimeter panels were removed and reused as roof insulation, leaving the exterior concrete exposed.&nbsp;

The concrete walls were made using a modified lost-formwork system with Stiferite panels of two different thicknesses: five centimeters on one side and 20 centimeters on the other. After the concrete was cast, the five-centimeter panels were removed and reused as roof insulation, leaving the exterior concrete exposed. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 17 of 23 -
Small metal ties used to hold the Stiferite panels in place were left on the facade. As the exterior ages, they are intended to leave visible rust marks on the concrete.&nbsp;

Small metal ties used to hold the Stiferite panels in place were left on the facade. As the exterior ages, they are intended to leave visible rust marks on the concrete. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 19 of 23 -
Local and reclaimed materials were incorporated throughout the project, alongside a restrained palette of contemporary and natural finishes.&nbsp;

Local and reclaimed materials were incorporated throughout the project, alongside a restrained palette of contemporary and natural finishes. 

Near Lake Como, This €690K Concrete House Makes the Most of Its Narrow Site - Photo 21 of 23 -
Some parts of the interior remain open for a future owner to complete, including doors, wardrobe partitions, and the final kitchen configuration. Lorenzo Guzzini is available to continue working with the next owner on the project.

Some parts of the interior remain open for a future owner to complete, including doors, wardrobe partitions, and the final kitchen configuration. Lorenzo Guzzini is available to continue working with the next owner on the project.

The residence was nominated for the 2026 EUmies Awards, and it received recognition at the 2025 Dedalo Minosse International Prize.&nbsp;

The residence was nominated for the 2026 EUmies Awards, and it received recognition at the 2025 Dedalo Minosse International Prize. 

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.