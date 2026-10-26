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Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe HomeView 37 Photos

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home

With room for horses and a serious car collection, Los Piñones once belonged to the famed artist’s neighbor and confidant, Juan Hamilton.
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Location: 4010 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Price: $13,750,000

Year Built: 1920

Footprint: 9,326 square feet (8 beds, 8 full baths, 2 half baths)

Lot Size: 7.69 acres

From the Agent: "A rare legacy property of remarkable provenance, this 7.7-acre estate in Santa Fe’s historic Eastside neighbors Georgia O’Keeffe’s storied Sol y Sombra property and was once owned by artist Juan Hamilton, O’Keeffe’s closest companion and confidant.

Hamilton’s former art studio has been reimagined as one of the property’s two casitas, preserving the creative spirit and cultural history that define this place. The compound is anchored by a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath main residence and includes six heated buildings, four additional support structures, a private home office, a pool and pool house, and a tennis court. Set against sweeping views of the Jemez Mountains and Sun and Moon Mountains, the property also has an archaeological easement tied to the historic Old Santa Fe Trail.

The property also includes three wells, adding rare utility and long-term value to the estate. With four kitchens, including an outdoor kitchen, the property is designed for effortless gathering across multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces. Ten enclosed garage spaces provide exceptional capacity, ideal for collectors, car enthusiasts, or those seeking significant storage and functionality within a private estate setting."

The 7.7-acre property sits in Santa Fe’s historic Eastside, next to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Sol y Sombra estate, which Dwell featured in 2024.&nbsp;

The 7.7-acre property sits in Santa Fe’s historic Eastside, next to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Sol y Sombra estate, which Dwell featured in 2024. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 2 of 36 -

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The home was once owned by artist Juan Hamilton, O’Keeffe’s longtime companion.&nbsp;

The home was once owned by artist Juan Hamilton, O’Keeffe’s longtime companion. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 4 of 36 -
Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 5 of 36 -
The main residence has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.&nbsp;

The main residence has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 7 of 36 -
Altogether, the property has eight bedrooms and 9,326 square feet of living space.&nbsp;

Altogether, the property has eight bedrooms and 9,326 square feet of living space. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 9 of 36 -
The estate has 10 enclosed garage spaces and room to park additional vehicles.&nbsp;

The estate has 10 enclosed garage spaces and room to park additional vehicles. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 11 of 36 -
Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 12 of 36 -
There are four kitchens, including one outdoors.&nbsp;

There are four kitchens, including one outdoors. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 14 of 36 -
The home’s interiors feature beamed ceilings and a mix of brick, concrete, stone, tile, and hardwood flooring.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The home’s interiors feature beamed ceilings and a mix of brick, concrete, stone, tile, and hardwood flooring.  

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 16 of 36 -
Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 17 of 36 -
The property has eight fireplaces, including kiva fireplaces, woodburning fireplaces, and a wood stove.&nbsp;

The property has eight fireplaces, including kiva fireplaces, woodburning fireplaces, and a wood stove. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 19 of 36 -
There’s a stone pool house next to the heated in-ground pool.&nbsp;&nbsp;

There’s a stone pool house next to the heated in-ground pool.  

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 21 of 36 -
Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 22 of 36 -
The buildings are primarily made of adobe, stucco, stone, and wood.&nbsp;

The buildings are primarily made of adobe, stucco, stone, and wood. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 24 of 36 -
Juan Hamilton’s former art studio has been converted into one of two casitas on the property.&nbsp;

Juan Hamilton’s former art studio has been converted into one of two casitas on the property. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 26 of 36 -
A separate home office has its own kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area.&nbsp;

A separate home office has its own kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 28 of 36 -
Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 29 of 36 -
Outbuildings are scattered across the property, including a barn and horse stables.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Outbuildings are scattered across the property, including a barn and horse stables.  

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 31 of 36 -
Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 32 of 36 -
The property also has outdoor tennis courts.&nbsp;

The property also has outdoor tennis courts. 

Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 34 of 36 -
Georgia O’Keeffe Lived Next Door to This $14M Santa Fe Home - Photo 35 of 36 -
From the grounds, views extend toward the Jemez Mountains and Sun and Moon Mountains.&nbsp;

From the grounds, views extend toward the Jemez Mountains and Sun and Moon Mountains. 

4010 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $13,750,000 by Grace Elliott with Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage.

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