In Northern California, an Architect’s Stone-Clad $3M Home Brings the Hillside Inside

From the Agent: "Designed in 1982 by architect Lawrence ‘Larry’ Simons, this distinctive Santa Rosa residence was built directly into its hillside site, with massive granite outcroppings incorporated into the architecture itself. Italian master stonemasons were brought in to execute the extensive granite masonry.

The interiors bring together natural granite, German white oak flooring, walls imported from Japan, and three granite fireplaces, while a hand-carved redwood mural by artist Ralph Carlson greets guests in the entryway. The primary suite offers polished granite detailing and a fully functional wood sauna. A 2017 kitchen remodel added roughly $47,000 in Gaggenau appliances alongside a stone-tile and carbon-fiber shower.

Two guest residences offer additional flex space, one with its own kitchenette and private laundry. Both are positioned within the property’s oak-studded setting and open to panoramic views across the Valley of the Moon, whose rolling hills create a breathtaking backdrop.