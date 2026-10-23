Taliesin West Closes Following a Fatal Accident—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

In summer of 2023, workers at Snøhetta narrowly voted against unionizing , marking the first time in 50 years a private sector firm had proposed such a vote, says Architectural Workers United. A year later, Bernheimer Architecture in New York ratified an agreement to unionize, making it the first arrangement of its kind in 80 years. Now, Dattner Architects, another New York firm, is mounting a union drive of its own. Here’s where things stand with the effort. ( The Architect’s Newspaper )

Los Angeles set out to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025. Though its efforts have been trending in the right direction since a spike in 2022, the city still recorded 290 fatalities that year. Now, a 26-year-old law student is taking pedestrian safety into his own hands. Jonathan Hale leads People’s Vision Zero, a 150-person volunteer group that has been illegally painting crosswalks at dangerous intersections across L.A. He’s already been arrested once, but with city officials slow to act, the group has no plans to put down the paint. (Los Angeles Times)