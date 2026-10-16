You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5M
Location: Venice, Italy
Price: €5,500,000 (approximately $6,179,607 USD)
Year Built: 1806
Footprint: 2,314 square feet
Lot Size: 1.4 acres
From the Listing: "In the picturesque Venice lagoon, a unique and rare buying opportunity presents itself: the entire island of Crevan. This private oasis boasts a restored Napoleonic fortress, idyllic gardens, and two boat moorings. The restoration, carried out by the owners, has preserved the original layout, offering a total of four rooms and three bathrooms. In addition, the original conformation of the island has been preserved through the reconstruction of embankments and perimeter buttresses, with the elevation of the ground through the use of topsoil. The island is located in the most fascinating position in the Venetian lagoon, at the southeastern end of the Burano swamp and at the confluence of the Crevan canal, offering a spectacular view of Venice, Murano, and Burano that makes this property an unparalleled treasure."
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Island With A Napoleonic Fort in Venice, Italy, is currently listed for €5,500,000 at Lionard Luxury Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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