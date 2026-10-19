Construction Diary: How a Chocolate Bar Inspired This Austin Architect’s Hill Country Home

Architect Miguel Rivera, his wife, and their two teenage daughters enjoy living in Austin for the easy proximity to restaurants, art galleries, and the downtown core—but over time, the couple started looking for something different. "We’ve always liked the outdoors, the countryside," says Miguel, who grew up in Puerto Rico, noting that his wife, who is from Colombia, spent her childhood summers on her grandparents’ dairy farm. "We were thinking it would be nice to have a piece of property where we could escape the city and be away from the noise, from the cars, from everything."