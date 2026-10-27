Their Rebuilt Byron Bay Beach House Is the “Antipode of Beige”
Lonesome Studio reimagines a couple’s holiday home with saturated color and textured materials in a playful departure from the familiar white-on-white coastal aesthetic.
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Located on Australia’s east coast, Byron Bay is full of beautiful beach houses. When Melbourne couple Josh Ackman and Marian Anrys set about rebuilding the modest fibro shack they had owned as a holiday home for around 15 years, they knew exactly what they didn’t want.
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Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.
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