Budget Breakdown: You’ve Definitely Never Seen a Bachelor Pad Like This One
A pool table anchors the colorful $1.14M renovation in San Francisco, demanding spatial efficiency at every corner and curve of the 1,401-square-foot plan.
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For Scott Komoto, the decision to move back to San Francisco after an extended hiatus was an easy one. A retired pharmacist, he’d been living in San Anselmo, California—a Marin County suburb about 20 miles north—when, after a divorce, he decided to return with his Boston terrier, Bella. "I loved living in the city," says Scott, who had attended UCSF in the 1980s. "I just always thought that someday I was going to go back."
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Sarah Akkoush
Dwell Contributor
Sarah Akkoush is a San Francisco-based real estate developer and writer.
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