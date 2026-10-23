Budget Breakdown: You’ve Definitely Never Seen a Bachelor Pad Like This One

For Scott Komoto, the decision to move back to San Francisco after an extended hiatus was an easy one. A retired pharmacist, he’d been living in San Anselmo, California—a Marin County suburb about 20 miles north—when, after a divorce, he decided to return with his Boston terrier, Bella. "I loved living in the city," says Scott, who had attended UCSF in the 1980s. "I just always thought that someday I was going to go back."