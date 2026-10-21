Before & After: After 23 Years, They Gave Their Apartment in Brazil the Renovation of a Lifetime
Preparing to retire, a couple asked Arquideias to update their space for better flow, storage, and accessibility while preserving the details that make it feel like home.
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After spending 23 years in their beloved apartment in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Miguel Bandeira Pereira and Wal Staub Pereira needed a change. They first toured the 11th-floor unit while it was under construction in 2000, and they were drawn to the windows overlooking Marinha do Brasil Park and the Guaíba waterfront, with extensive views of the ocean and the area’s famous sunsets.
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.