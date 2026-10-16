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With a Wall of Curved Glass, This “Boxy” Utrecht Home Finally Found Its Flow
HOP Architects reimagined the ground floor with an Art Deco–inspired extension that connects the common areas to the garden.
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When Linde Weeteling, a Dutch banking executive, decided to move out of Amsterdam, she had a clear picture of the kind of change she was looking for. Her apartment had become too cramped for her small family (Linde, her partner, and their young daughter), so space was a priority, as was moving closer to her parents in Utrecht, a city 22 miles southeast of Amsterdam, where she grew up.
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